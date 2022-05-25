Praj Industries PAT at ₹150.25 crore in FY22  

Praj Industries (Praj), a globally leading process engineering company with a bouquet of sustainable solutions for bioenergy, cleantech and greentech industry announced its audited financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022 reporting incomes from operations at ₹2,333.32 crore for FY22.

Reporting performance review for Q4 FY22 (consolidated) the Company stated that the income from operations stood at ₹829.01 crore (Q4 FY21: ₹567.1 crore; Q3 FY22: ₹585.64 crore). PBT is at ₹78.05 crore (Q4 FY21: ₹73.19 crore; Q3 FY22: ₹50.25 crore). PAT is at ₹57.65 crore (Q4 FY21: ₹52.01 crore; Q3 FY22: ₹37.05 crore) while order intake during the quarter is ₹1,101.5 crore.

While reporting the performance review for FY22, the Company reported that income from operations stood at ₹2,333.32 crore (FY21: ₹1,304.67 crore). PBT is at ₹204.88 crore (FY21: ₹113.11 crore) while PAT is at ₹150.25 crore (FY21: ₹81.07 crore). The consolidated order backlog as on March 31, 2022 stood at ₹2,878 crore (FY21 order backlog at ₹1,748 crore).

The statement issued by the Company added that the Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of ₹4.20 per equity share at 210 per cent of the face value of ₹2 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022, which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This comprises of Final Dividend at 135 per cent plus a Special Amrit Mahostava Dividend at 75 per cent in commemoration of 75 years of independence.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Shishir Joshipura, CEO and MD, Praj Industries said, “FY22 posed several challenges in form of continuing pandemic, rising and volatile commodity prices coupled with geopolitical disturbances in Europe. With rising global awareness about energy security, and low carbon intensity energy footprints across economies, low carbon biofuels are finding increasing market traction. This phenomenon of energy transition is well served by our innovative technology solutions and customer centric approach.”