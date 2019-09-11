Pramod K Mishra appointed as the Principal Secretary to PM

A green role for dirty coal
Pramod Kumar Mishra will be the new Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will replace Nripendra Mishra, who requested the government to relinquish his duties on August 30.
The Government has approved the appointment of former Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha as the Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister.
The appointment of Mishra and Sinha, both, will be coterminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, which ever is earlier.
While Mishra was working as the Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Sinha joined the Prime Minister’s Office as Officer-on-Special Duty (OSD) after superannuating from the post of Cabinet Secretary on August 30.
Both took charge on Wednesday.
PK Mishra is a 1972 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of Gujarat cadre. He joined PM Modi in 2014 as the Additional Principal Secretary, and now has been elevated. He is credited with introducing innovation and transformative changes in human resource management, particularly with regards to the appointments to senior positions.
He has varied experience in the management of programmes relating to agriculture, disaster management, power sector, infrastructure financing and regulatory issues.
He holds Ph.D in Economics/Development Studies from the University of Sussex, MA in Development Economics from the University of Sussex. He also has a MA in Economics with a first class at the Delhi School of Economics, BA(Hons) (Economics) with a first class and distinction in other subjects from GM College (Sambalpur University) in 1970.
He was the only one to get a first class in Economics among all the universities of Odisha.
Pradeep Kumar Sinha is a 1977 batch Indian Administrative Service Batch officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. He joined cabinet secretariat on June 1, 2015 as Officer-on-Special Duty and then became Cabinet Secretary on June 13.
He continued there till last month and then moved to the Prime Minister’s Office. He is post graduate in Economics and hold MPhil in Social Sciences.
