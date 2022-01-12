Prasar Bharti objects to auction of frequency band used by Doordarshan

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Prasar Bharati has raised objections to auctioning specific radio frequency bands for 5G services.
The national broadcaster has told the telecom regulator that the frequency band 526-582 MHz is being used by Doordarshan for providing terrestrial TV broadcasting.
“Many analogue, digital ready and digital terrestrial TV transmitters are operating in the band. Also, digital ready transmitters are under installation in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for which the wireless planning & coordination wing (WPC) has provided for in this band only,” Prasar Bharti said.
In addition, the allocation of 3300-3670 MHz for telecom services will result in reduction of the guard band between mobile services and C Band Satellite Services from existing about 80 to 10 MHz only.
“Frequency band 526-617 MHz band should not be put for auction in forthcoming auction unless the existing services and future plans of Prasar Bharati (DD) are taken care of,” it said.
The broadcaster said that it will require adequate spectrum for itself because it was testing some proven technologies. Prasar Bharati has signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur for collaborative activities in various areas including Direct to Mobile Broadcasting (DTM), convergence with 5G.
Further roadmap would be finalised by Prasar Bharati on the basis of outcome of proof of concept for next generation technologies being carried out by IIT Kanpur, it said, adding that the quantum of spectrum required for such services will primarily depend on appropriate architecture.
“Availability of spectrum is very crucial for planning DD TV Transmitters. Thus, the decision to use frequency band 470-698 for IMT purpose can be taken only after finalisation of Terrestrial TV Services by Doordarshan or other Private Broadcasters,” it said.
The broadcaster said availability of spectrum for mobile services is more than the requirement so there won’t be a shortage even if parts of the frequency bands are not auctioned.
