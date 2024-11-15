For 57 years, Pratibha Pawar has stood in the shadow of her husband Sharad Pawar’s political career, a silent supporter since his entry into electoral politics in 1967. She stepped back from the public eye, emerging only sparingly — until now. This year, the octogenarian made a rare and poignant return to the campaign trail, driven by events that have shaken Baramati to its core.

During the Lok Sabha polls, Pratibha was seen campaigning for her daughter, Supriya Sule, as she faced-off against Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife. Now, in a twist that has gripped Baramati, she stands by the side of Yugendra Pawar, Ajit’s nephew and Sharad Pawar’s chosen candidate, in a battle that pits nephew against uncle. The question on everyone’s lips: What has brought Pratibha out of the shadows to campaign against Ajit Pawar, a man she once fought to keep within the family fold?

Baramati residents whisper of betrayal and loyalty, of power and pride. Ajit’s rebellion against his 84-year-old uncle, Sharad Pawar, has left the patriarch isolated and vulnerable, stripped of his party, its symbol, and much of its political machinery. “Ajit wants to topple Sharad Pawar’s legacy in Baramati — the stronghold Sharad built over decades,” says a local medical professional, who has followed the Pawar family for years. Requesting anonymity, she adds, “Pratibhatai is deeply hurt by Ajit’s defiance. She once brought him back into the fold in 2019 when he defected to the BJP and took oath as deputy chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis.”

Fractured Bond

Sharad Pawar’s autobiography, Lok Majhe Sangati, tells of the bond between Pratibha and Ajit. But that bond fractured in July 2023 when Ajit staged his second revolt and publicly called on his uncle to step aside. The image of Pratibha with tears streaming down her face went viral, symbolising a family — and a legacy —on the brink.

Baramati voters see Pratibha’s hurt etched in every word she utters. “She is like my mother, and I’m shocked ... she is campaigning against me. I will ask her why,” Ajit said, feigning surprise at her actions. But the reason is evident to those who know her well.

Pratibha is driven by a mix of pain, loyalty, and defiance. At 84, battling cancer and enduring myriad ailments, Sharad Pawar is crisscrossing Maharashtra in a relentless campaign to prove that he still stands tall, unbowed and unbroken. And Pratibha, who has watched political allies turn their backs and betray her husband, has now stepped forward to shield him.

Sharad Pawar himself summed it up at a recent rally: “She told me she won’t go to the doorsteps of those who have left me.” As Sharad Pawar tours the state, the battle the couple fight is as personal as it is political— a stand against betrayal, an assertion that the legacy of Sharad Pawar will not fall without a fight, say family insiders.