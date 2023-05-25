Senior IPS officer Praveen Sood Thursday took over as Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) replacing Subodh Kumar Jaiswal who retired from service. Sood was Director General of Police, Karnataka, before assuming charge of one of the most august office for police officers.

He is the fourth IPS officer, after Jaiswal, Rishi Kumar Shukla and Alok Kumar Verma, who have become CBI directors without any experience in the premier investigation agency. He will get two years in office as CBI Director which can be extended by another three years, as per the recent amendment to recruitment rules by the central government.

Sood, however, has served in various important positions during his long tenure of about 37 years in the IPS, said the CBI in a sketch of the new director. These include as SP of Bellary and Raichur; Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Bengaluru City; Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City & Bengaluru City; ADGP; Principal Secretary (Home); DGP (Internal Security) and DGP (CID).

The 1986 batch Karnataka cadre, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, has supervised the investigation of high profile cases involving high net-worth individuals and cases having inter-state and international ramifications, and also investigation and detection of crime including cyber crime, information technology etc, Sood’s profile released by the CBI read.

Specifically, he worked for strengthening of CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) and ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System) networks in the Karnataka State along with the judiciary.

He has worked as advisor to Government of Mauritius too, said the CBI.

