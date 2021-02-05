Praveen Tailam elected TiE Board Chairman

Praveen Tailam, an NRI entrepreneur based out of Boston (the US), has been elected as Chairman of the TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Global Board of Trustees.

A global network of entrepreneurs, TiE offers mentoring, networking, education, funding and incubation to fledgling entrepreneurs.

Founded in 1992, TiE has 61 Chapters in 14 countries with more than 15,000 members.

Praveen held the position of Vice-Chairman of TiE Global Board in 2018. Prior to that, he headed TiE Boston Angels and TiE Boston chapter president in 2016.

“The year 2020 has been a challenging one, and entrepreneurs, particularly the TiE members, reinvented themselves rapidly to the changing business landscape,” Praveen said.

“During the pandemic, TiE Hyderabad organised a global conference virtually where 30,000 people participated from across the world. It is a testimony to the strength of TiE,” he said.

“We will continue to boost collaboration across chapters and members worldwide,” he said.

“We are well-positioned to advise State and Central governments in proposing business-friendly policies to stimulate startup ecosystems and enable cross-border investments,” he said.

An alumnus of Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur), Praveen co-founded HPSR US Alumni Association. “He is the first entrepreneur from Hyderabad to become the global Chairman of TiE,” Ashwin Rao, Secretary of the HPSR Alumni Association, said in a statement on Friday.

