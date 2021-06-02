Pre-owned luxury car dealer Boys and Machines forays into South

A sustainable brew that cheers
Boys and Machines, a dealership specialising in pre-owned luxury cars, has entered South with its brand showroom in Hyderabad, it’s fourth one in the country.
The Hyderabad dealership, spread out across 3,500 sq.ft, will primarily focus on high-end sports luxury cars.
Akash Chaturvedi, CEO, Boys and Machines in a statement said, “The new dealership in Hyderabad marks yet another milestone for our young company. There is a growing appetite for pre-owned luxury sports cars across India and with our presence we aim to offer a superior experience for customers trading in pre-owned cars.”
Founded in 2020, Boys and Machines has presence in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata, covering North, East and Western regions of India. The increasing numbers of inquiries and growing appetite for pre-owned high-end sports luxury vehicles in Hyderabad and South India prompted the company to establish a presence here, he said.
It aims to expand its network to eight cities by the end of 2021.
