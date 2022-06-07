Precision medicine improves diagnostic accuracy: expert

The Telangana Government has started building health profile of of all citizens, capturing their health and treatment history. The data generated will be used to plan for relevant intervention, according to Gangadhar, Health Advisor to the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Addressing a conference on Precision Medicine at BITS Pilani (Hyderabad) on Tuesday, he said that precision medicine should improve the diagnostic accuracy and cut down the cost of treatment.

“The State government is creating an ambience for interdisciplinary collaboration of medical, research and technology for improving the healthcare delivery to the people,” he said.

He said the government has been promoting precision medicine by establishing T Diagnostics, a chain of diagnostic centres in the government sector. The conference was organised by AAPM (American Association for Precision Medicine), the World Investors and Entrepreneurs (WISE) Society and Technology Business Incubator BITS Pilani (Hyderabad).

“This unique combination of academic, industrial and government is aimed at creating and sharing actionable rapid solutions to promote medicine,” Prashant Sinha, Head of TBI BITS Pilani (Hyderabad), said.

Padmaja Ruparel, co-Founder of Indian Angel Network, said that Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) had collaborated with the IAN to launch an exclusive angel investor network called Bioangels to support start-ups from the biotech sector.

Prasun Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of AAPM, said that in order to scale up precision medicine there was a need for collaborative effort and out-of-the-box ideas.