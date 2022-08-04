Predictive analytics from video footage to arm Telangana cops

From a CCTV perched on a remote Old City street to the one at a road junction in a remote town in Adilabad district or at an irrigation project, about nine lakh CCTVs set up across the State are now connected to the centre through the police station networks.

Armed with Big Data analytics solutions, the futuristic Integrated Commond Control Centre (ICCC) can watch and scan all of these cameras and draw footage collected by other departments. The inputs generated through video analytics can offer predictive and actionable insights to various government agencies.

The centre, which was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao here on Thursday, is arguably the most well-connected police facility in the country.

Modelled after a similar technology platform being implemented in Chicago, some of the features are more advanced than that, according to Telangana Director General of Police Mahender Reddy.

“The command control will ensure coordination among different government departments in times of a disaster like fire accidents,” he said at the inaugural.

Social media monitoring

The facility will have a team to closely monitor the content on social media. Based on the video footage, the technology solutions will automatically raise a flag if a mob is gathering to organise a flash protest.

It will also help spot stolen vehicles and give tip-offs to the police nearby to intercept the offender.

The facility

Set up on a seven-acre plot at the Jubilee Hills, the 272-foot Avant Garde building has an aggregate built-up area of 4.25 lakh sq ft across five towers, the largest tower having 20 floors.

Rated as a gold-rated A green building by the Indian Green Building Council, the ICCC allows natural light into the building, reducing energy consumption by about 50 per cent.

The centre also houses a dedicated data centre to host the data gathered from different parts of the State.

The City Police Commissionerate will be moved to the new Command Centre.