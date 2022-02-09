Preference for electric and hybrid vehicles among Indian consumers on the rise: Deloitte Study

Feb 9 The Indian consumer’s interest in electric and hybrid vehicles is on the rise.

According to Deloitte’s Global Automotive Consumer Study 2022, over a third of Indian consumers have expressed an interest in electrified and hybrid vehicles, as the segment picks up steam with India’s focus on environment friendly, self-manufactured, and sustainable solutions.

The l policy developments on battery swapping and charging infrastructure, announced in the Budget, are also likely to boost consumer confidence and help address challenges around adoption.

Partner and Automotive Leader, Deloitte India, Rajeev Singh, said, “Riding on the crest of evolving customer needs and disruptive innovations, the Indian automotive industry is going to witness a new era of growth. Our latest study delves deep into changing consumer perceptions, indicating a significant increase in the number of consumers who are evaluating alternate power train options, and this is likely to drive the growth of EVs (especially two- and three-wheelers) in the country.”

According to the survey, 21 per cent of consumers in India indicated a powertrain preference for a hybrid electric (HEV) for their next vehicle, while 10 per cent preferred a plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV). Five per cent indicated a preference for battery electric (BEV).

The study further highlighted that 59 per cent of Indian consumers were concerned about climate change, pollution levels and gasoline/ diesel vehicle emissions, indicating that the interest in EVs stems from the need for lower fuel costs, environmental consciousness, and a better driving experience.

Among consumers who expressed an interest in electric vehicles, 53 per cent indicated that lower fuel costs may impact their decision, while 45 per cent indicated that their decision was impacted by lower maintenance. 21 per cent highlighted the potential for extra tax/ levies applied to internal combustion vehicles as an important factor impacting their decision.

However, potential increases in the price of electricity may negatively impact consumer sentiment, discouraging the purchase of a PHEV/BEV in most global markets. However, in India, consumers were sure about the shift towards EVs as 61 per cent Indian respondents would not alter their decision to purchase an electrified vehicle if the electricity used for mobility was priced similar to fossil fuels.

Charging infrastructure

The report also highlighted certain key trends in terms of charging infrastructure of EVs and consumer preferences.

A majority of Indians (76 per cent) expect to charge their electrified vehicles most often at home, while 9 per cent expect to charge it at work. 15 per cent expect to charge it most often on-street or at public charging stations.

Among those who planned to charge their PHEV/BEV at home, both regular grid and renewable power were options.

Further, those planning to charge a PHEV/BEV at home, either said they could not install a charger (26 per cent) or the cost of installing a charger is prohibitive (31 per cent).

“The Indian government also recently revised rules for EV charging infrastructure and allowed the respective owners to charge their EVs using existing electricity connections at homes or offices. This effort will give an additional push to Indians for adopting EVs in the near future,” the report said.

Beyond being a sustainable solution for consumers, EVs can also be cost effective.

“With rising demand, many auto manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have started getting into strategic partnerships to drive adoption across the country. These positive developments have led to an array of investors showing interest in capitalising on this opportunity,” it added.

Subscription-based models

Among other key trends in terms of mobility, the report focused on purchase decisions of consumers.

“Additionally, we have also witnessed the growth of a latent need for subscription-based models to cater to the ever-evolving needs of millennials and GenZs, with their ability for flexible ownership,” said Singh.

“Subscription of services provided by various auto brands helps Indian consumers attain a variety of vehicle ownership options without actually buying it. Consumers have got used to rental services (chauffeur and self-driven) and are now looking for long-term solutions that are convenient and cost-effective,” the report said.

The idea of a vehicle subscription service is significantly more interesting to consumers in India as compared to other major global auto markets. According to the survey, 70 per cent of Indian respondents are interested in a subscription that allows access to different models from the same brand; 72 per cent are interested in different brands of the vehicle; and 69 per cent in pre-owned vehicles.

“Indian consumers are looking at car ownership as a service and not an asset that comes with various liabilities, including additional maintenance costs and service hassles, besides tonnes of paperwork,” it said.

Other key trends

In terms of online and offline sales model preferences, while there will be more emphasis on virtual vehicle sales, Indians still prefer an in-person experience.

68 per cent Indian consumers stated that they would most prefer an in-person experience to purchase their next vehicle.

“Having said that, there is significant potential for virtual sales processes to grow,” as per the report,

The survey analysis showed that online vehicle sales amongst Indian consumers would be majorly due to convenience (32 per cent), followed by ease of use (27 per cent) and speed (23 per cent).

Indian consumers are further willing to share personal data in exchange for maintenance updates, with a growing appetite for personalisation of products and services in India.

Consumers are willing to share more of their personal data in exchange for less congested (83 per cent) and safer routes (83 per cent), and vehicle health reporting/ lower maintenance costs (84 per cent).

“Since the pandemic, Indians have become more convenience driven, and prefer getting targeted services and offers,” the report said.

In terms of other advanced technologies, consumers’ willingness to pay for advanced technologies, including alternative powertrains and vehicle connectivity, is limited in most global markets – 57 per cent for infotainment, 48 per cent for safety and connectivity respectively, 37 per cent for autonomy and 35 per cent for alternative engine solutions.

In India, consumers are unwilling to pay more than ₹25,000 for a vehicle with advanced technologies

The report is based on 26,000 consumer responses from 25 countries, including over 1,000 responses from India.