Pregnant women, Divyang employees to be exempted from attending office: Centre

The Centre said that in the wake of the third wave of the pandemic, pregnant women employees and Divyang employees have been exempted from attending office. However, they will be required to remain available and work from home.

In a statement on Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said all officials and staff living in the Containment Zone will also be exempted from coming to office till the time the Containment Zone is denotified.

He added that the physical attendance of government employees below the level of Under Secretary has been restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent will work from home. Roster will be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned, he stated.

However, the Minister said, the officials/staff who are not attending the office and are working from home shall remain available on telephone and other electronic means of communications at all times.

In view of the rapid spread of the virus infection, Singh said that the Department of Personnel and Training hasissued guidelines advising that the official meetings shall be conducted as far as possible through video conferencing. Similarly, personal meetings with visitors are to be avoided, unless absolutely necessary, he added

“In order to avoid overcrowding in the office premises, the Minister said, the officials/staff shall follow staggered timings i.e., (a) 9 am to 5.30 p.m. and (b) 10 am to 6.30 p.m,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, DoPT has advised all the officers/staff to ensure strict compliance of COVID-appropriate behavior and proper cleaning and sanitisation of the workplace, particularly frequently touched surfaces will need to be done.

These guidelines will remain in force till January 31.