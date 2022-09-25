Prema Srinivasan no more

Prema Srinivasan, mother of industrialists Venu Srinivasan and Gopal Srinivasan and matriarch of one of south India’s most prominent business families, TVS Group, passed away.

Daughter of former politician CR Ramaswamy, Prema was married to Srinivasan Sundaram, the youngest son of TVS Group founder TV Sundaram Iyengar.

Prema is also the author of several books including Pure Vegetarian CookBook, And Finally, A Blessing!, and Children’s Fiction in English in India: Trends and Motifs. She was also a regular reviewer of children’s books in The Hindu. Her works also include translation of Australian author Libby Hathorne’s ‘Thunderwith’ into Tamil called Idiyosai.

A big lover of golf, Prema was among the elite club of women golfers from erstwhile Madras. She is survived by two sons, two daughters and their respective families.