Premier Energies, one of the largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturers, was awarded a 608-megawatt (MW) DCR (indigenous solar cell and module) bifacial solar PV modules supply order from NTPC.

The order, valued at about ₹1,700 crore is for supplying Bifacial solar PV modules for NTPC’s Nokh solar PV project in Rajasthan. The supply is expected to be completed in nine months.

NTPC is India’s largest power utility with an installed capacity of 73,824 MW, with plans to become a 130-GW company by 2032.

Premier Energies’ bifacial solar PV modules are manufactured at the company’s 40-acre modern facility in Hyderabad and are designed to maximise energy generation.

Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies, said the collaboration with NTPC is a significant milestone and testimony to product quality, consistent performance and reliability ingrained in solar PV modules.