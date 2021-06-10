Prepared to tackle Covid-19 third wave: AP submits to High Court

Andhra Pradesh Government is ‘prepared’ to face the third wave of Covid-19, according to a submission it made to the High Court.

In a memo to the High Court on Thursday, the Government said it was ready to deal with the third wave of coronavirus.

In the eventuality of the third wave of the pandemic, there are 26,325 doctors and other medical staff ready to provide necessary medical care, it said adding that there was ‘no scientific’ basis yet to conclude that children were likely to be more affected by Covid.

According to the memo, over 1,955 cases of black fungus infection have been reported in the State and 109 succumbed to it.

The Government had also decided to vaccinate senior citizens without insisting on Aadhar and its enrolment for vaccination.

New cases

In the meanwhile, new cases of Covid-19 are continuing below 10,000 per day.

According to a bulletin released by the State government today, out of 97,863 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 8,110 have tested positive for the pandemic even as 67 patients succumbed.

The recoveries continue to surpass the new cases at 12,981 since Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Total number of active cases in the State dropped below one lakh to 99,057.