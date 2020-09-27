President gives assent to all three farm legislations

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to all the three legislations regarding farm reforms, which were recently passed by Parliament.

The three legislations regarding farm reforms include -- the Farmers' Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services Act, 2020 -- and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Farmers' Produce Trade & Commerce Act is for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers’ produce, which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels.

It is to promote efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter-State and intra-State trade and commerce of farmers’ produce outside the physical premises of markets or deemed markets notified under various State agricultural produce market legislations; to provide a facilitative framework for electronic trading and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Similarly, Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services Act, is to provide for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services.

This Act will also take care of the sale of future farming produce at a mutually agreed remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is to take care of the supply of such foodstuffs, including cereals, pulses, potato, onions, edible oilseeds and oils, as the Central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, specify, may be regulated only under extraordinary circumstances which may include war, famine, extraordinary price rise and natural calamity of grave nature.