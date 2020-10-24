President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Dussehra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra, saying may the festival protect all from the evil effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and bring prosperity to the countrymen.

This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, he said.

“The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms. This festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil,” the President said.

President said this festival is also associated with the life and values of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

“His life is a shining example of morality and righteousness,” he said. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the countrymen, Kovind said.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, the president said, “On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad.”