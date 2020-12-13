News

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute Parliament attack martyrs

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 13, 2020 Published on December 13, 2020

A member of the Parliament House staff pays homage to the martyrs of the Parliament attack in 2001, at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (File Photo)   -  The Hindu/ RV Moorthy

President Ram Nath Kovind has said the nation gratefully remembers brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001.

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror, Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will never forget the cowardly attack on the Parliament as he paid tributes to security personnel who laid down their lives in the terror attack. “We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them,” he tweeted.

The incident led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.

