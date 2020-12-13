President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute Parliament attack martyrs

Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
President Ram Nath Kovind has said the nation gratefully remembers brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001.
Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.
The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror, Kovind tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will never forget the cowardly attack on the Parliament as he paid tributes to security personnel who laid down their lives in the terror attack. “We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them,” he tweeted.
The incident led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Raman Mittal(Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW)
A scheme to make air travel affordable to Indians in every corner of the country has not spread its wings ...
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru, the Amazon Prime film based on his autobiography, ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
It’s Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, or Rajinikanth’s, 70th birthday. The perfect occasion for a quiz on superstars. Here ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...