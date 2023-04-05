President of India Droupadi Murmu will make a sortie on Sukhoi-30MKI from Tejpur Air Force station in Assam on Saturday. Murmu, 64, is following the footsteps of her predecessors, especially the first woman President of India Pratibha Patil, who too flew for about thirty minutes in a Sukhoi 30 MKI from Pune on November 25, 2009.

Indian Air Force (IAF) officials said President chose to fly the Sukhoi-30MKI, possibly because of its “nice roomy twin-cockpits that make it relatively comfortable for the VVIPs to remain airborne”. President of India is the Supreme Commander of the tri-services — Army, Navy and Air Force.

Before her, President APJ Abdul Kalam became the first head of State to fly a fighter aircraft which was again Sukhoi-30MKI, on June 8, 2006 from Pune Air Force base.

Kalam said that he flew into the jet because of his passion to become an Air Force pilot. Since he was rejected in 1958, he had told media then he became a scientist.