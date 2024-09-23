President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 16th Assembly of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) on Tuesday, kicking off key discussions on the evolving role of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in promoting transparency and accountability.

A key highlight of this year’s assembly is the assumption of the chair of ASOSAI by the CAG of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, for the term 2024-2027.

His leadership is expected to drive the association towards new frontiers in public audit, particularly in strengthening governance frameworks across Asia.

The 16th Assembly of ASOSAI, hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, will be held in the capital from September 24-27.

More than 200 delegates representing 42 countries and international organizations will participate in this assembly, underscoring ASOSAI’s diverse and collaborative nature.

Delegates will engage in high-level discussions to enhance the effectiveness of public audits, focusing on improving accountability and promoting best practices in government operations.

As part of the programme, the delegates will also participate in a one-day symposium on Digital Public Infrastructure and Gender Divide – Issues of Inclusion and Accessibility.

This symposium explores critical issues at the intersection of technology, governance, and social inclusion, addressing how digital advancements can bridge the gap between genders in accessing public services.

Founded in 1979 with 11 members, ASOSAI has grown to 48 SAIs, an important regional group under the umbrella of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

ASOSAI plays a central role in promoting collaboration, sharing experiences, knowledge exchange, and capacity building among its members in the field of public audit. Notably, the first ASOSAI Assembly and Governing Board meeting was held in New Delhi in May 1979, marking a historic beginning that comes full circle with this year’s event.