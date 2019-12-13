President Ram Nath Kovind, leaders pay tribute to victims of 2001 Parliament attack

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Ministers paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack on Friday.
Eighteen years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people.
The victims included five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.
President Kovind, in a tweet said, “A grateful nation salutes the exemplary valour and courage of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament from terrorists on this day in 2001. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, “Today let us remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending and protecting the Parliament of India from the terrorist attack.”
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saluted the brave hearts who lost their lives in the attack. “I join a grateful nation in paying tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to valiantly defend our parliament against a dastardly terror attack on this day in 2001. New India will forever remain indebted to them for their selflessness, fortitude & courage,” he tweeted.
In a message on Twitter, the Trinamool Congress paid tribute to the victims of the Parliament attack, saying, “Violence in any form is condemnable. Let us all strive for peace.”
“Today is the 18th anniversary of the attack on Indian Parliament. Solemnly remembering those who lost their lives on that day. My sympathies with those who were injured in the line of duty. Terrorism and violence have no place in a civilised society,” West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted.
