President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate the ₹230 crore Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai on June 5. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and extended the invitation to her to inaugurate the hospital at Guindy in the city.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.K. Stalin called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/RAyl97rvuq — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 28, 2023

On June 3, 2021, Stalin announced that a Multi-Super Specialty hospital will be set up at the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research. The construction of the new 1,000-bed hospital is being built on 51,429 sq m with a ground floor and six upper floors, says a release.

With the construction of the hospital nearing completion and the commencement of the celebration of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, Stalin had invited the President to participate in the the two events. She has given her consent to inaugurate the hospital and to participate in the Centenary Celebration to be held at YMCA Ground, Nandanam on June 5, the release says.