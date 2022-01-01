Prime Minister expresses condolences over deaths in stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences over death of devotees in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The Central government is in constant touch with the administration in Jammu and Kashmir and he himself has spoken to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Modi said.

The government is taking care of those injured in the stampede and relief work is also going on, he said before starting his address at the PM-KISAN fund transfer virtual event.

At least 12 people, including two women, died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede at the shrine atop the Trikuta hills triggered by a heavy rush of devotees in the early hours of the day, according to a PTI report. A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede by the Union Territory Administration.

Of the 15 injured admitted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana super speciality hospital at Kakriyal, the condition of two was stated to be critical, while four people were discharged. Accompanied by Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday visited the injured devotees at the hospital.