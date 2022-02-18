‘Prime Minister’ gets a birth certificate after three months of struggle 

Dattatray Chaudhari had to approach State Health officials to get the birth certificate for his son Pantpradhan (Prime Minister)

In November last year when Dattatray Chaudhari approached the Solapur District Primary Health Centre to register the name of his newly born son, the officials were taken aback.

“Why do you underestimate people like us? Why don’t you understand that common people like us can have ambitions? And why can’t there be a Prime Minister from the farmers’ family who had to sell one’s land and struggle for survival?” Dattatray asked these questions to officials.

Finally, after knocking on every door and approaching State Health officials he succeeded to get the birth certificate for his son Pantpradhan (Prime Minister) on the 15th of this month.

Birth-certificate of Pantpradhan

“It is not only about naming my son as Pantpradhan. I want to imbibe it on his mind that his name is Pantpradhan and he can actually become Pantpradhan. What is wrong in having ambitious names and dreams?” asked Dattatray speaking to Businessline.

Droughts and Dreams

As a child, Dattatray Chaudhari saw how his farmer father Kashinath struggled to earn livelihood in Chincholi village in Osmanabad district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Crop failures and droughts are not new to the region and his father had to sell his two-acre land. Dattatray was in the ninth standard when his father died.

Since then life has been full of struggle but Dattatray completed his bachelor’s in commerce and started private classes.

After getting married to Kavita a few years back, the couple decided that they will teach their children to be ambitious since childhood and not succumb to the poverty and challenges in life.

Dattatray is educating his wife Kavita in an Open University and she is in the first year of Bachelor’s degree in art, and assists him in conducting classes.

‘President’ & ‘Prime Minister’

When Kavita delivered a baby boy in Boramani at Solapur, Chaudhari wanted a birth certificate.

“But people in the Health Department said that Pantpradhan is a constitutional post and this can’t be used as the name. But I was determined and after all the scrutiny, the birth certificate was issued on the 15th of this month. This is the certificate which reads – Pantapradhan Dattatray Choudhari” says Dattatray.

He has two sons. The name of the first son is Rashtrapati (President).

“I had no problem registering the name of my elder son as Rashtrapati who is born in 2020. But getting a name Pantpradhan for my son was a tough task. But I am sure my sons will do justice to their names” says the proud father.