Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second visit in a month to poll-bound Karnataka inaugurated a slew of development projects worth ₹10,863 crore in Kodekal, Yadgir district.

Modi inaugurated the ₹4,699-crore Narayanapura Left Bank Canal extension and renovation project which will benefit 4.5-lakh hectares of cultivated land; the ₹2,054-crore Yadgir multi-village drinking water scheme and laid the foundation stone for the Surat-Chennai Expressway, which includes a six-lane greenfield highway that runs from Akkalkot to Kurnool.

Revenue villages

“I am excited to be among the people of Karnataka. Valuable works worth around ₹10,000 crore will be launched and a foundation stone will be laid. These works include hydropower, roads and distribution of title deeds to the beneficiaries of the newly declared revenue villages,” he wrote on Twitter.

The BJP government has been bringing in development projects to the districts that were earlier considered ‘backward’ districts, he said.

Modi said, the BJP government is not for the vote bank but for development.

Water distribution

He also underscored the importance of water security and said it is as important as border, coastal and internal security. Modi said that his government aims to provide clean drinking water to every household. “Our government is determined to distribute water to the barren regions, including those in Karnataka, by connecting rivers and improving groundwater table, he said.”

