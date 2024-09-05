Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that effecting a clean energy transition depends on addressing key issues such as addressing imbalance in concentration of green energy investments.

In his virtual inaugural address at the first international solar festival, organised by the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Modi stressed that manufacturing and technology needs to be democratised for energy transition benefits to percolate to the least developed countries and communities.

“To ensure an energy transition, the world must collectively discuss some important matters. The imbalance in concentration of green energy investments needs to be addressed. Manufacturing and technology need to be democratised to help developing countries,” the Prime Minister said.

Empowering least developed countries and small and developing island states should be a top priority. Inclusion of marginalised communities, women and youth is crucial, he added.

Modi also commended the ISA for its work on electrifying the global south, particularly Africa where more than 700 million people live without access to uninterrupted power.

“In a short time, the ISA has made a lot of progress. In 44 countries, it has assisted in developing nearly 10 gigawatt (GW) of electricity. The alliance has also played a role in bringing down the global prices of solar pumps. Private sector investment is being enabled, especially in African member countries,” he noted.

A number of promising solar start-ups from Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India are being encouraged. This initiative will also be expanded to Latin America and the Caribbean soon. These are noteworthy steps in the right direction, Modi said.

Electrifying global south

Addressing the ISA gathering, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi stressed that India, as a founding member of the ISA, is committed to supporting the global community, particularly the Global South, in advancing an inclusive and sustainable future, drawing on its proven success in clean energy initiatives.

“International Solar Festival reflects India’s innovative spirit and commitment to a sustainable future, inspiring collective action toward an energy transition led by the government, youth, communities, and the private sector. This festival accelerates the global transition to equitable, accessible clean energy through shared knowledge and collective action,” said Joshi, who is also the President of ISA Assembly.

ISA Director General Ajay Mathur said that solar, growing at 20 per cent annually, is empowering communities, uplifting economies, and driving global transformation.

“Solar investment is still concentrated in a few countries, but we are deeply committed to building momentum for universal clean energy access, making solar the cornerstone of global prosperity and a livable planet,” he added.

The two-day festival, which commenced on Thursday, includes important developments such as the CEO Caucus Roundtable, which will explore innovative financial and technological levers to accelerate solar adoption.

