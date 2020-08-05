News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Ayodhya

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

A video grab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of ‘Bhoomi Puja’ of RamTemple

He will lay the foundation stone for Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya to inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony and lay the foundation of the proposed Ram Temple. He will spend three hours in Ayodhya.

He took special flight to Lucknow from Delhi. From Lucknow airport, he reached Saket College in Ayodhya by a helicopter.

As per the tradition, he first went to the Hanuman Garhi temple. Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the temple.

At 12 pm, he will reach the construction site and will perform pooja at the present temple. He will also plant night flowering jasmine (parijat) at the site.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 12.30 pm and the foundation stone will be laid at 12.40 pm.

He will hold a meeting with the members of the trust that oversees the construction of the temple. By 2.20 pm, he will return to Lucknow.

Published on August 05, 2020
