Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit UP to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, today at 1 pm to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister Office, the project was started in 1978 but wasn’t completed due to a lack of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring. In 2016, the Saryu Nahar National Project was brought under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with a target to complete the project, the release added.

Maximise agri-potential

To maximise the agri-potential of the region, this project was restarted with the aim to provide water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit 29 lakh farmers from 6,200 villages in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The total cost of the Saryu Nahar National Project is more than ₹9,800 crore of which ₹4,600 crore was provisioned in the last 4 years.

Also see: Modi calls for global norms for emerging tech like social media, crypto

The project also involves the interlinking of 5 rivers — Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini — to ensure optimum usage of water.

It will benefit farmers and nine districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh — Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj — according to the PMO release.

Narendra Modi tweeted, “The swift work on the Saryu Nahar National Project during the last four years is in line with our government’s commitment to completing long-pending projects, harnessing our water resources for the benefit of our farmers, and to further Ease of Living”.