Prime Minister to inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on Aug 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on August 24. The 2,600-bed healthcare institution will be the country’s largest private sector hospital and opens under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

Once fully operational, the hospital will have around 10,000 staff and more than 800 doctors.

The hospital’s benefits will go beyond providing access to the latest in healthcare technology and high-quality patient care in the Delhi NCR. It will bring immediate support to the Faridabad area with direct employment for approximately 2,000 people and indirect staff opportunities for 2,000 more.

Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director of Amrita Hospital, Faridabad said there will be a dedicated research block spread across a seven-floor building that totals three lakh sq. ft.

The focus will be on identifying newer diagnostic markers, AI, ML, Bioinformatics etc.

“We are in the process of entering into research collaborations with some of the world’s biggest names in medical science,” he said.

The facility will have a total built-up area of one crore sq. ft. with a 14-floor tower that will encompass the key medical facilities and patient areas.

It will be home to 81 specialities and 7 centres of excellence, including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care. The hospital will also have India’s largest facility to tackle infectious diseases.

This is the second large-scale Amrita Hospital in India after the iconic 1,300-bed Amrita Hospital, Kochi was established 25 years ago by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, a press release said.