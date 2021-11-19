Prime Volleyball League's Kolkata franchise acquired by Pawan Kumar Patodia, Vineet Bhandari

Pulkit Veneer Mills’ CMD Pawan Kumar Patodia and SPINX Capital’s Managing Partner Vineet Bhandari have acquired the Kolkata franchise of Prime Volleyball League called Kolkata Thunderbolts.

The Prime Volleyball League operates on an internationally accepted model where franchises will also be stakeholders in the holding organisation of the league to add more value for team owners and investors.

Telecast

The League, which is marketed exclusively by sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures, will be telecast on Sony Pictures Network.

Fantasy games leaders A23 have come on board as “Powered By” sponsors in a multi-year deal.

In a joint statement, Patodia and Bhandari said, "We are absolutely delighted to acquire the Kolkata franchise. Volleyball has always been a hugely popular sport in India, and we wanted to play our part in promoting the sport and building a successful and sustainable business. We are extremely confident that the Prime Volleyball League will be a huge success."

Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League said, “Pawan and Vineet truly want to make a difference in Indian sport and bring their vast management experience to the table. Their involvement in the Prime Volleyball League will provide a huge boost to the tournament."

The Prime Volleyball League Player Auction will be held on December 14, 2021. The League will shortly be announcing the schedule for the coming season of action.