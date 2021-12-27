Prioritise Covid-19 vaccination for children with co-morbidities: Expert

As parents and doctors wait for guidance from the government on getting Covid-19 vaccines to their children, the expert view is that it be rolled-out in a graded manner among adolescents who need it more.

“It is a good move to give Covid-19 vaccines to children (15-18 years), but the government should not go below the age of 12 years,” said veteran paediatrician Dr Vipin Vashishtha.

‘Protect vulnerable youth’

In fact, as was the case with adults, here too the vaccines need to first be given to adolescents with co-morbidities, renal or cardiac disorders, juvenile diabetes and so on, said Vashishtha, former national Convener with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics – Committee on Immunization. The Centre’s attention should be on getting the adult population fully vaccinated alongside protecting young people with vulnerabilities, he said. It is not necessary to inoculate children younger than 12, as there is no indication in India or abroad that the virus affects them severely, nor are there instances of long Covid, he added.

In the past too, several experts have expressed similar views .

Besides, present-day Covid-19 vaccines do not protect one from getting the infection in the first place, they say.

Concerns expressed

In fact, after the announcement over the weekend on vaccinating children, an epidemiologist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and principal investigator on the Covaxin trial, Dr Sanjay K Rai, expressed concern as well. His reasoning too was that the number of children being affected severely by the virus was too small to warrant a mass vaccination of healthy children. There has, so far, not been a public response to the concerns raised by the doctor, either from the government or Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin.

Presently, Covaxin seems to be the only vaccine that will be available to the adolescents. The government’s view is that the Zydus Cadila needle-free vaccine must first be given to adults and data collected before being extended to children though it has been approved for younger people as well.

Being an inactivated virus vaccine, Vashishtha said, Covaxin is a safer bet for adolescents.

The wait is also on for another promising vaccine from American company Novavax being made in India by Serum Institute of India. Covaxin and the Novavax vaccine do not have side-effects like severe allergic reactions or impact on the heart, as is seen with other Covid-19 vaccines, he said.