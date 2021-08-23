Private forecaster Skymet downgrades monsoon forecast to below normal

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd has downgraded its forecast for the South-West Monsoon this year.
In a press release, Skymet said it believes that there is a 60 per cent chance of a below normal Monsoon, which is now forecast to be at 94 per cent of the long period average of 880.6 mm rainfall. The forecast for the June-September period has an error margin of plus or minus four per cent.
The Southwest Monsoon had a timely onset and made a good start with June ending above normal at 110 per cent of the long period average (LPA). But it ran into a “break phase” towards June-end, resulting in July starting on a weak note.
Rainfall that month was marred till July 11. Rainfall in July was 93 per cent of LPA. The monsoon encountered its second “break” phase during the first fortnight of this month. Extended weak monsoon conditions resulted in pan-India seasonal rainfall being nine per cent deficient till date. The below normal status of the monsoon has not improved till now.
In terms of geographical risk, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Kerala and North-East India are likely to be hit with deficient rains. The chance of drought over Gujarat and West Rajasthan appear imminent. However, the spatial distribution of rainfall over the rainfed areas of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh has been adequate. Accordingly, food production in the agri bowl of the central parts may not be stressed and skewed.
According to Jatin Singh, Managing Director, Skymet, "The weakness in the monsoon could possibly be attributed to a prolonged negative phase of IOD in the Indian Ocean and extended break conditions.
