Private sector should join PM-JAY platform: Cabinet Secretary

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Private sector hospitals, particularly those belonging to big groups, should come forward to join the PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) which has emerged as a hugely successful platform for delivering tertiary care within two years of its launch, said Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday.
The larger challenge of making healthcare affordable and accessible will continue to be there even after the Covid-19 pandemic, Gauba said addressing a FICCI event Heal-2020.
“We need to improve our health infrastructure by coming up with innovative solutions, new approaches so that healthcare delivery can improve, especially at the last mile. We must improve healthcare indicators and make them comparable to the developed countries,” he said.
India has emerged from a State of total dependence on imports to being exporters of Covid-19 necessary medical items. “I urge FICCI and the healthcare industry to launch mass awareness on Covid-19-appropriate behaviour as economic activities open up. With the advent of the festival season and winter it’s important that people don’t let their guard down,” he added.
Sangita Reddy, FICCI President said that at no time in history has healthcare been so centre-stage. “We must collectively ideate, build new solutions and stand up to serve in the face of all kinds of adversities. India has handled the Covid crisis with tremendous innovation, bravery, alacrity and has come together in a way that we can all actually be very proud of,” she said.
Former environment and forests secretary, CK Mishra, said the private sector has proven to the world that India is the hub of cost-effective treatment. “We have moved ahead, the speed or the destination can be questioned but the fact that we are taking the correct path cannot be denied. It is time to celebrate the success and good work and move ahead,” he said.
Mishra emphasised healthcare is a partnership between the private and public sector. “It is the government’s responsibility to create a platform to facilitate this. The private sector participation adds value to the entire spectrum of public health which should be at the core of our belief,” he remarked.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...