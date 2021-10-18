Private transporters in Maharashtra seek State support to recover losses during Covid-19

Private truck, tempo, tankers, and bus associations on Monday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the State help to recover losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transporters, while making a presentation before CM said that they have suffered heavy losses in the last one-and-half-years and should get a concession in annual vehicle and professional tax. The associations demanded that school transport and those involved in transporting pilgrims must get tax waivers.

The associations also demanded that taxes imposed on air-conditioned buses used by workers to commute must be reduced. Transporters said that the government must scrap the rules that restrict the movement of heavy vehicles in cities. Raising complaints about the State police, transporters demanded that the rights of the police force to check public service vehicles must be reduced.

CM Thackeray said that the government will address the issues raised by transporters and the State Transport and the Finance Department will be given directions to take action on the demands.

Thackeray also said that the Urban Development Department will be asked to check on vacant plots near cities to create parking for heavy vehicles. He added that the government plans to start trauma care centers near check posts.