Probable Covid Omicron XE variant case in Mumbai, says Maharashtra State government

The Maharashtra State Health Department in its daily bulletin stated that there is a “probable XE variant case in Mumbai”, but Union Health Ministry sources contradicted the statement.

The Maharashtra Health Department said in a statement, “ New XE variant has been found in 50 year old female, a South African national. She came to India on February 10, 2022, from South Africa. She has been tested on February 27, 2022, for Covid-19 and was found positive. Her lab sample has been referred to Kasturba Hospital Central laboratory for WGS (whole genome sequencing). It has been found to be a new XE variant in initial sequencing”.

The department added, “Though GISAID also confirmed it, INSACOG has decided to go for another round of genomic sequencing at national laboratory for sure confirmation of XE variant. The patient is totally asymptomatic and was found to be RTPCR negative on repeat testing. The new XE variant is a combination of BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron and found to be responsible for enhanced viral transmission as per primary reports.”

However, Union Health Ministry sources said that FastQ files of the sample were analysed by genomic experts of INSACOG who have inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of XE variant.

The State government has added that frequent changes in genomic structure are a part of the natural life course of viruses and while there is no need for fear, everyone should opt for appropriate precautions.

BMC’s stand

Earlier in the day, a press statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that a fully vaccinated female patient has been detected with the XE variant. She has no comorbidities and is asymptomatic. According to the BMC, the patient is a costume designer by profession and a member of a shooting crew. As per guidelines, regular testing was carried out.

A case of the Kappa variant was also detected during a sero survey, said a BMC official quoted by PTI.

