Project Management Institute meet brainstorms sustainability

The focus on sustainability calls for a paradigm shift in the approach towards project management, where performance will be based on economic as well as social and environmental parameters, according to Srini Srinivasan, Regional Managing Director-South Asia, Project Management Institute (PMI).

He said this in the backdrop of the eighth Project Management Regional Conference hosted here on Saturday by the Kerala chapter of the PMI. The theme of this year’s conference was ‘Beyond the finish line — Towards sustainability.’ Kiran Bedi, the first woman IPS officer and former Lt Governor, attended the event while Jennifer Tharp, Chair, PMI Board of Directors, delivered the keynote. Tharp highlighted the role project management can play in combating global issues such as climate change.

South Asia audience

At least 350 professionals from across South Asia attended the day-long conference. Among those who addressed it were Umamaheswaran R, distinguished scientist and Director, HSFC, ISRO; Sreekanth K Arimanithaya, Global Talent and Enablement Services Leader, EY Global Delivery Services; Rich Maltzman, Co-Founder, EarthPM; and Anand Malligavad, Lake Conservationist. Umamaheswaran spoke on the need for programmes, projects, and missions to imbibe sustainability at the core.

Driving change, agility

Sreekanth Arimanithaya dwelt on the need for an ambidextrous leadership to drive transformation and embrace change and agility. Saveen Hegde, Founder, Unbox Experience, spoke on the importance of bringing new thinking to existing workflows while Rich Maltzman expanded on proven techniques and best practices in green project management, including risk and opportunity assessments. Anand Malligavad spoke about the utility of the project management skills he learnt previously in his conservation efforts, Kiran Bedi capped off the final session by sharing experiences of how projects have always been an intrinsic part of her professional journey.

The PMI Kerala Chapter has pledged more than 14,000 hours to the UN Global Impact Hours campaign, contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals through regional social initiatives, a spokesperson said.