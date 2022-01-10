Property registrations in Kolkata improve on stamp duty cut

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Residential property registrations in Kolkata and its periphery saw a 64 per cent jump year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2021 to 44,940 units.
Nearly 56 per cent of these units were registered since the introduction of the stamp duty cut in July. However, mobility restrictions due to increasing Covid infections could lead to impact on property registration numbers, at least for the month of January this year.
A two per cent stamp duty rebate has resuscitated Kolkata’s residential real estate sector in the second half of the year as the city battled Covid-19 induced economic uncertainties, property consultant, Knight Frank India, said in its report.
According to data form the agency, residential sales deeds registered saw a 248 per cent month-on-month growth in December (over November). In December last year 3968 sales deeds were registered as against 1140 in November.
On a y-o-y comparative basis, November and December 2021 sales were lower than the previous year (2020) by 62 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.
In terms of unit sizes, apartments up to 46 square meters(of 500 square feet) witnessed 62 per cent y-o-y decline in December 2021.
For the month under review, unit sizes in the 500-1,000 square feet range and over 1,000 square feet saw a 67 per cent and 73 per cent growth respectively.
In 2021, yearly sales trends suggest that apartments in the 501-1,000 square feet range saw a 209 per cent growth while those in the 1,001 square feet and above range saw a 230 per cent growth over a year ago period.
Knight Frank India’s research suggest that South Kolkata micro-markets garnered one-third share of the residential sales deed registrations in 2021, while the North holds a 31 per cent share of the total.
According to Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, Kolkata’s property market witnessed improvement largely due to extension in the stamp duty cut window.
“While, we expect the registrations to remain healthy for January 2022, as it is the last month to avail discount on stamp duty, the possible mobility restrictions due to rising Omicron virus cases will be a factor impacting the property registration activity in the first month of the new year,” he said.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...