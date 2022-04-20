Proteon Pharma to set up plant in Maharashtra

Poland-based Proteon Pharmaceuticals (India) plans to set up a fully functional plant in Maharashtra to produce antibacterial solution for livestock by 2023.

The company is a global leader in bacteriophage technology for livestock farming and aquaculture and aims to improve the food safety standard of animal products by reducing the usage of antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) risk in poultry, dairy and aqua.

It provides an innovative, safe and effective antibacterial solution as bacteriophages which are an alternative to antibiotics to control the pathogenic bacteria.

The company is also looking to scale up its operations in South-East Asia, especially India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and neighbouring countries.

Sachin Ingewar, Regional Sales Director, India Subcontinent and South East Asia Region, said the company will strengthen the base of channel partners and is in talks to commence distribution of products in other APAC countries.

The growing demand for packaged and processed meat has pushed the livestock farm owners to produce antibiotic-free meat to match consumers’ demand. However, bacteriophages being an innovative new product for the Indian market, the acceptance of the product has been slow as customers are not fully aware of the benefits.

“Switching over from a traditional medication method to a relatively new concept is about a change in mindset and this is the only challenge," he said.

Major infection

Diseases caused by Salmonella and E. coli are the major challenges faced by poultry producers. The infection caused by these bacteria not only impacts poultry’s health but also the profitability of the producer and consumers health.

Proteon introduced Bafasal+G® into the Indian market few years back and last year Bafacoltm was launched as a feed additive for poultry to control infection.

“We have also introduced Bafador for aquaculture to control Pseudomonas and Aeromonas challenges, and will soon be launching Bafacam to control mastitis in dairy animals. There are also many other products in the pipeline to enhance the profitability of the farm owners,” said Ingewar.