Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act: Ramachandra Guha detained by Bengaluru City Police

Bengaluru City Police has detained over 40 progressive thinkers and activists in the city, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A police reserve force deployed in strength around the Town Hall detained several placard-holding protesters. Prominent among those arrested include noted historian and author, Ramachandra Guha. The city police detained Guha and bundled him into a van when he tried to defend his right to take out a peaceful rally and attempteded to address the media.

Reacting to Guha's detention, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman and Managing Director, Biocon Ltd tweeted “This is shocking n reflects the total lack of understanding of fundamental freedom to express dissent – a peaceful protest shd not be mishandled in this manner.”

While well-known historian and author, William Dalrymple in his tweet said “Historian Ramachandra Guha, Mid-Interview, Detained By Police while talking about non-violent protest.”

Earlier in the day, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) leader, Vatal Nagaraj, was detained at his residence in Dollars Colony minutes before he planned to take out a protest.

The police were seen rounding up protesters from surrounding streets and roads as they were making their way to the spot. A similar scene played out at Mysore Bank Circle when people started gathering there.



Prohibitory orders in force

As a precautionary measure, Bengaluru city police on Wednesday night clamped prohibitory orders for three days from December 19 to 21. With police imposing Section 144 of the IPC in the city, gatherings of more than four persons is prohibited.