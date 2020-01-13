Protest in Solapur against book comparing PM Modi with king Shivaji

A protest was held in Solapur in Maharashtra on Monday against the book written by a Delhi BJP leader comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

A Shiv Sena worker has approached the police in Solapur, around 250 km from here, seeking a “strong action” against Jay Bhagwan Goyal, the author of the book--“Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi“.

“While comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Prime Minister Modi, the author has insulted the great Maratha king and hurt sentiments of all the ‘Shiv Premis’ and ‘Shiv Bhakts’,” said Dinkar Jagdale who approached Faujdar Chawadi police station and submitted a complaint application.

Demanding ban on the book, Jagdale alleged that it has generated “a lot of discontent” in Maharashtra.

“The author has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by taking his name without respect. We seek immediate ban and strong action against Goyal by police,” he said.

On Sunday, a Maharashtra Congress spokesperson lodged a complaint against Goyal with Nagpur Police for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people through the book.

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have criticised the comparison between the 17th Century warrior king, who is revered in Maharashtra, and the PM.

As the controversy escalated with the Sena taking an aggressive stand, the BJP in Delhi on Monday distanced itself from the book, saying the party has nothing do with its publication and it represents the author’s personal opinion.

The author Goyal told PTI that he was willing to revise those parts of the book to which opposition leaders have objected.