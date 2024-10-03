Amid ongoing mass protests against the gruesome crime at the State-run RG Kar hospital, most of the major companies across industries have cut corporate sponsorship spending for Durga puja this year.

Overall, the companies have decided to slash their sponsorship spending by around 15-20 per cent this year compared to last year, according to “Forum for Durgotsab”, a leading organisation of community Durga pujas in Kolkata.

With companies spending less, puja organisers are forced to cut their budgets.

According to industry executives speaking to businessline, most FMCG and paint companies, which typically allocate significant budgets for corporate sponsorship during the puja, have reduced their spending for this year’s festival.

Sponsorship spending is “diluted” as people seemed less enthused about puja festivities this time on the back of the continuing mass movements demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, the executives pointed out.

People under various apolitical groups and citizens’ forums have been hitting the streets regularly and marching from multiple locations across Kolkata, protesting against the gruesome rape-murder incident at the State-run hospital, where the body of a 31-year-old on-duty woman doctor was found on August 9.

“As market is muted this time, sponsorship is also muted,” one of the company executives explained.

The Durga puja festival, the biggest annual carnival in this Eastern part of the country, will be held next week, with Saptami falling on September 10.

More than 2,700 community pujas are held in Kolkata and its suburbs every year.

For big and well-known community pujas in the city, budgets vary between ₹1.5 crore and ₹3 crore, and about 70 per cent of this comes from corporate sponsorships.

“Puja organisers generally started their planning around six months earlier. Construction of pandals started around two months back. Now, we have to cut budgets as corporate sponsorship is around 15-20 per cent down,” said Saswata Basu, general secretary of Forum For Durgotsab.

Last year, higher corporate sponsorships had helped swell community puja budgets by about 20-30 per cent compared with 2022. Barring pandemic years, almost every year Kolkata’s big community pujas witnessed hikes in sponsorships.

Durga puja, which made it to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2021, provides a big opportunity for brands to connect with consumers on a cultural and emotional level by putting up colourful hoardings, banners, flexes and kiosks around eye-catching pandals. The festivity helps companies increase brand visibility and awareness.

This year, large-scale public participation in protest rallies over the junior doctor rape-murder incident, starting with the massive “Reclaim the Night” march on the Independence Day, has dampened festive spirit.

As the companies have slashed spending, lesser number hoardings, banners and flexes for visibility are seen across the city. For some big and well-known community pujas, grandeur has taken a hit with reduced size of their pandals -- a necessary step to reduce costs.

Continuing their protests, thousands of agitating junior doctors took to the streets for a major rally in Kolkata on Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Devi Paksha, demanding justice for their colleague.

“We are not in a Puja mood. We will continue to protest on the streets until the real culprits are identified and punished, and our sister receives justice,” stated one of the protesting doctors.

Junior doctors at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital have unveiled a sculpture named “Cry of the Hour” to honour the trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at the hospital.

The sculpture depicts the pain and trauma experienced by the victim.