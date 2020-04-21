Provide financial package, ration for all sans cards: TUs, farmer outfits

Left-led trade unions, students organisations and farmers’ outfits held protests across the country demanding specific financial package and assistance for workers. They said the Centre should stop giving speeches and start distributing ration to all families who are not paying Income Tax.

CITU general secretary Tapan Sen said the protestors strictly followed physical distancing and other guidelines issued by the Government to contain the coronavirus. “People across the country had one important message for the Prime Minister – ‘We Have Heard Enough. Now, Please Hear Us’. Tens of thousands of workers and other toiling people stood up at thousands of locations covering all the districts of the country and in many subdivisions and villages - in front of their homes, on their balconies or roof tops, work places, placards and flags in hands, maintaining physical distance and shouting slogans for 5-10 minutes on Tuesday, he said.

He claimed that migrant workers, stranded away from home, without proper shelter and regular food also stood up with their demands written on pieces of paper. The call given by CITU was supported by All India Kisan Sabha, All India Agricultural Workers’ Union, All India Democratic Women’s Association, Democratic Youth Federation of India, Students Federation of India, Dalit Soshan Mukti Manch, Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch and National Platform for the Rights of Disabled, he said. “In several States, workers and leaders of other Central Trade Unions such as AITUC, AICCTU and INTUC joined the protests,” said CITU national secretary AR Sindhu. Kisan Sabha leader and Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh said people want specific measures to address their problems than empty speeches. “Lighting lamps and making sounds using vessels would not bring any difference to the lives of healthcare workers, migrant workers and a lot of people who are suffering at present,” Ragesh added.