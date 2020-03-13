Provide fiscal stimulus to small businesses to combat Covid-19 impact, CAIT urges govt

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday urged the government to provide fiscal stimulus to traders and small businesses to be able to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT, said the government in close co-ordination with the Reserve Bank of India should provide fiscal, monetary and taxation stimulus to both trade and small industries.

He added that banks should be directed to provide corona cash loans up to 7 per cent of total sanctioned limits. “All statutory due dates for payment and filing of returns be postponed till June 30 and bank EMIs should be also postponed to June 30,” he added.

CAIT along with other trader leaders have also urged the government to provide cash bridge loans calculated on both fund and non- fund based limits. “All bank loan instalments should be suspended for 12 months. Small industries should be liberally funded to increase domestic production to meet the domestic demand. A package of tax benefit may be announced by the government to accelerate domestic production and ensuring uninterrupted supply chain,” the statement added.