Provident Housing launches its first residential project in Kochi

Kochi, February 18

Provident Housing Limited (PHL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Puravankara Group, is set to make its first footprint in Kerala. The company has announced the launch of Provident Winworth in Kochi.

The latest venture will see a project value of ₹3,000 crore. It is also one of the four projects that Provident has received an inflow of capital from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the IFC Emerging Asia Fund.

Over the last 13 years, Provident Housing Limited has continued to dominate the country’s residential real estate. PHL accounts for 42 per cent of Puravankara Group’s launch pipeline. The company has launched 21 million sq ft of projects across 9 cities — Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Kochi, Coimbatore and Mangalore, out of which 12 msft has been delivered.