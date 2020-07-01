Providing foodgrains under Garib Kalyan Yojana to cost Rs 1.49 lakh cr

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
The total cost of distributing foodgrains and pulses under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) would be Rs 1.49 lakh crore approximately, an official statement said on Wednesday.
In April, the government announced that it would give 5 kg of foodgrains (rice or wheat) per person, free of cost per month in April, May and June to 80 crore people, in addition to 1 kg of pulses per family per month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended these benefits for five more months, till the end of November.
The Department of Food and Public Distribution, which has worked out the cost, said the entire scheme would entail an estimated cost of Rs 1,48,938 crore. The total requirement of foodgrains for the PMGKY is estimated at 32 million tonnes and this would require an estimated subsidy of Rs 1,22,829 crore, considering the economic cost of rice and wheat is Rs 37,267.60 per tonne and Rs 26,838.40 per tonne, respectively.
Similarly, the estimated cost of giving 1 kg of pulses per family for eight months is expected to cost around Rs 11,800 crore. In addition, the estimated cost for distribution of foodgrains to migrant labours for a period of two months is Rs 3,109.52 crore. The foregone cost of the Central Issue Price for foodgrains, which comes to approximately Rs 1,400 crore per month, entails an expenditure of approximately Rs 11,200 crore. The rest would be spent on bearing the cost of inter-State and intra-State transport, as well as paying margins to fair price shop dealers, it said.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...