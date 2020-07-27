Provisional Pension assured for govt employees retiring during Covid-19: Jitendra Singh

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
Government employees retiring during the Covid-19 pandemic will be receiving “provisional” pension till their regular Pension Payment Order (PPO) is issued and other official formalities are completed.
This was stated by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.
Singh said that the Department of Pensions had upgraded and equipped itself to deliver the PPO to the concerned employees without delay on the day of his/her superannuation. Besides this, in the last few years, taking cue from the emphasis on digitalisation, the Department has created a digital portal, which could be accessed by any government employee approaching superannuation to find out the status of his or her pension papers, he said.
However, because of the disruption in the official work due to Covid pandemic and lockdown, some of the employees who had retired during this period may not have been provided with PPO, Singh said.
In order to avoid a delay in the start of regular pension covered under CCS (Pension Rules) 1972, the rules may be relaxed to enable seamless payment of ‘Provisional Pension’ and ‘Provisional Gratuity’ till the regular PPO is issued.
As per the OM (Office Memorandum) issued by Department of Pensions, affiliated to the Ministry of Personnel, the payment of ‘Provisional Pension’ will initially continue for a period of six months from the date of retirement and may be further extended up to one year in exceptional cases. These instructions shall also be applicable in cases where a government servant retires otherwise than on superannuation i.e. voluntary retirement, retirement under FR 56, etc, an official release said.
Singh said that this decision has been taken considering that because of the constraints of pandemic and lockdown, a government servant may find difficulty in submitting his Pension Forms to the Head of Office or may not be able to forward the Claim Form in hard copy along with Service Book to the concerned Pay & Accounts Office in time, particularly when both the offices are located in different cities.
This is very pertinent to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) who are constantly on the move and whose Heads of Offices are located in cities different from where the Pay & Accounts Office is located.
Via another circular, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW) has directed all offices maintaining GPF (General Provident Fund) Accounts to complete all credit entries including accruing interest to the employees two years before retirement and then one year before retirement so that Provident Fund is also paid accurately in time, the release added.
