PSLV-C50 injects communication satellite CMS-01 into orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ended 2020 on a high note with its workhorse - the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) - successfully placing the communication satellite - CMS-01 - in orbit.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were only two launches of PSLVs from Sriharikota as against six (including GSLV MKIII-M1) in 2019.

It was yet another textbook launch today. At 3.41 pm, the PSLV-C50 (the 52nd mission) lifted off from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. The rocket soared into the clear blue sky. The satellite separated from the launch vehicle 20.11 minutes after the lift-off, and was placed in the intended orbit.

CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum that will cover the Indian mainland, the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. It was India's 42nd communication satellite with a mission life of over seven years.

PSLV-C50 was the 22nd flight of PSLV in the 'XL' configuration (with six strap-on motors), and the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Speaking to scientists from the mission control room after the launch, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said, “I am extremely happy to declare that PSLVC50 successfully injected CMS-01, the communication satellite, precisely in the predefined orbit. The satellite is functioning very well and in four days will be placed in the specified slot in the geosynchronous orbit. Subsequently, it will function as the continuation of GSAT11 launched 11 years back.”