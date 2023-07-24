The launch of PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite, along with six co-passengers from the first launch pad of SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, is scheduled for July 30 at 6.30 am, says a tweet by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

NewSpace India Ltd, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Space (DoS), has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore.

PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55. It will launch DS-SAR, a 360 kg satellite into a Near-Equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude.

DS-SAR

The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at 1m-resolution at full polarimetry.

The co-passengers are:

VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite.

ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite

SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload

NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations.

Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit.

ORB-12 STRIDER , satellite is developed under an International collaboration

Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp. Registration commences at 6 pm today, the tweet says..