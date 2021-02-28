PSLV successfully launches Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) started 2021 with a bang with another text-book rocket launch on Sunday. It injected Brazilian earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites with precision on to their intended orbit.

PSLV-C51 lifted off from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR ) at 10:24 am as planned. It was the 53rd mission of ISRO’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the third flight of PSLV in ‘DL’ configuration with 2 strap-on motors, and the 78th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR. The launch mission was unique in many ways. It was the among the longest to be undertaken by the ISRO; first of the year for ISRO, first for Brazil with India, and the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL).

On lift off, the rocket slowly soared into the clear blue sky. After a flight of about 17 minutes, the vehicle injected Amazonia-1 into the orbit. An excited high-level delegation from Brazil, led by its Science and Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes, a former astronaut, watched the launch at the mission control room, and applauded and waved their country’s flag on the successful launch.

“I am happy to declare that PSLV-C51 successfully launched Amazonia-1. In this mission, India and ISRO are extremely proud and honoured and happy to launch the first satellite designed, integrated and operated by Brazil,” said ISRO Chairman K Sivan in a brief speech from the mission control.

Brazilian Minister Pontes said: “It is a happy day. We have been working on this satellite for many years. It is an important mission for Brazil. It monitors the country, the Amazon, and represents a new era of the Brazilian industry for satellite development. This partnership with India will grow up very much. It was a beautiful launch. It was a beautiful rocket. We will work together. It is the beginning of a strong relationship.” he added.

Journey continues

After injecting Amazonia-1, the rocket continued its journey. In the succeeding 1 hour 38 minutes, all 18 co-passenger satellites were successfully separated from the PSLV in a predetermined sequence.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space. It undertook this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc, US.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research. This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.