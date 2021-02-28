PSLV successfully launches Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) started 2021 with a bang with another text-book rocket launch on Sunday. It injected Brazilian earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites with precision on to their intended orbit.
PSLV-C51 lifted off from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR ) at 10:24 am as planned. It was the 53rd mission of ISRO’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the third flight of PSLV in ‘DL’ configuration with 2 strap-on motors, and the 78th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR. The launch mission was unique in many ways. It was the among the longest to be undertaken by the ISRO; first of the year for ISRO, first for Brazil with India, and the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL).
On lift off, the rocket slowly soared into the clear blue sky. After a flight of about 17 minutes, the vehicle injected Amazonia-1 into the orbit. An excited high-level delegation from Brazil, led by its Science and Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes, a former astronaut, watched the launch at the mission control room, and applauded and waved their country’s flag on the successful launch.
“I am happy to declare that PSLV-C51 successfully launched Amazonia-1. In this mission, India and ISRO are extremely proud and honoured and happy to launch the first satellite designed, integrated and operated by Brazil,” said ISRO Chairman K Sivan in a brief speech from the mission control.
Brazilian Minister Pontes said: “It is a happy day. We have been working on this satellite for many years. It is an important mission for Brazil. It monitors the country, the Amazon, and represents a new era of the Brazilian industry for satellite development. This partnership with India will grow up very much. It was a beautiful launch. It was a beautiful rocket. We will work together. It is the beginning of a strong relationship.” he added.
After injecting Amazonia-1, the rocket continued its journey. In the succeeding 1 hour 38 minutes, all 18 co-passenger satellites were successfully separated from the PSLV in a predetermined sequence.
PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space. It undertook this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc, US.
Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research. This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...