Psoriasis drug gets emergency approval for Covid-19 use

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Itolizumab, a drug used in severe skin conditions like Psoriasis, has now been granted restricted emergency use authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use in Covid-19 treatment.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement said: “After detailed deliberation and taking into account the recommendations of the Committee, DCGI has decided to grant permission to market the drug under Restricted Emergency Use of the drug for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in moderate to severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) patients due to Covid-19, subject to some conditions like informed consent of patients, a risk management plan, to be used in hospital set up only.”
CRS is a hyper-reaction of a body's immune system leading to severe deterioration in Covid-19 patients.
Itolizumab is a monoclonal antibody, which was already approved for severe chronic plaque psoriasis. DCGI has stated that the nod is based on clinical trials data.
Indian pharma major Biocon has been manufacturing and marketing this drug for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis since 2013 under the brand name Alzumab. “This indigenous drug has now been repurposed for Covid-19,” Biocon has presented the Phase II clinical trial results generated in Covid-19 patients to DCGI.
“The results of these trials were deliberated in the Subject Expert Committee of DCGI’s office. Details of the primary endpoint of mortality, other key endpoints of lung function such as improvement in partial pressure of oxygen and oxygen saturation were presented. Key inflammatory markers Interleukin 6 and Tumour Necrosis Factor alpha were presented to have reduced significantly with the drug thereby preventing hyper-inflammation in Covid-19 patients,” the MoHFW statement said. Inflammatory markers complicate Covid-19 patient's condition and lead to it’s deterioration.
The average cost of treatment with this indigenous drug Itolizumab is also lesser than comparable drugs which are part of the “Investigational Therapies” indicated in the Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 of the MoHFW, the statement says.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...