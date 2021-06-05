PTFE imports from Russia: Fin Min extends anti-dumping duty validity till Oct 31

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Finance Ministry has extended the validity of existing anti-dumping duty on ‘Polytetrafluoroethylene’ (PTFE) imports from Russia till October 31 this year. This anti-dumping duty was to lapse on June 5, 2021.
This revenue department move followed the initiation of 4th Sunset review investigations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in February this year for continued imposition of anti-dumping duty on PTFE imports from Russia. The DGTR had recommended extension of anti dumping duty in the wake of initiation of sunset review investigations.
Gujarat fluorochemicals had filed a petition seeking 4th sunset review investigation on PTFE imports from Russia.
PTFE is primarily used in electrical, electronic, mechanical and chemical industries for its unique characteristics like chemical inertness, electrical and thermal insulation and outstanding electrical properties over wide frequency range.
It maybe recalled that Finance Ministry had in June 2016 levied a definitive anti dumping duty of $739.77 per metric tonne on PTFE imports from Russia for a period of five years.
Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has extended the validity of existing anti dumping duty on Phenol imports from the European Union and Singapore till October 31. The validity of this duty was last extended till June 7 this year (three months from March 8, 2021).
It maybe recalled that the Finance Ministry had in March 2016 levied definitive anti dumping duty on Phenol imports from the EU and Singapore.
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies ( DGTR) had on December 31, 2020 initiated sunset review investigations on imports of Phenol from EU and Singapore. Deepak Phenolics and Hindustan Organic Chemical had filed an application seeking sunset review investigation on phenol imports from the EU and Singapore.
Phenol is an organic chemical used in Phenol formaldehyde resins, laminates, plywood, particle boards, pharmaceuticals and Bisphenol-A.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Act fast as banks transfer deposits that have been lying idle with them for atleast 10 years to DEA Fund
Its ability to contain downside during volatile periods has been proven over the years
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...