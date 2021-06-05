PTFE imports from Russia: Fin Min extends anti-dumping duty validity till Oct 31

Finance Ministry has extended the validity of existing anti-dumping duty on ‘Polytetrafluoroethylene’ (PTFE) imports from Russia till October 31 this year. This anti-dumping duty was to lapse on June 5, 2021.

This revenue department move followed the initiation of 4th Sunset review investigations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in February this year for continued imposition of anti-dumping duty on PTFE imports from Russia. The DGTR had recommended extension of anti dumping duty in the wake of initiation of sunset review investigations.

Gujarat fluorochemicals had filed a petition seeking 4th sunset review investigation on PTFE imports from Russia.

PTFE is primarily used in electrical, electronic, mechanical and chemical industries for its unique characteristics like chemical inertness, electrical and thermal insulation and outstanding electrical properties over wide frequency range.

It maybe recalled that Finance Ministry had in June 2016 levied a definitive anti dumping duty of $739.77 per metric tonne on PTFE imports from Russia for a period of five years.

Phenol imports from EU, Singapore

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has extended the validity of existing anti dumping duty on Phenol imports from the European Union and Singapore till October 31. The validity of this duty was last extended till June 7 this year (three months from March 8, 2021).

It maybe recalled that the Finance Ministry had in March 2016 levied definitive anti dumping duty on Phenol imports from the EU and Singapore.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies ( DGTR) had on December 31, 2020 initiated sunset review investigations on imports of Phenol from EU and Singapore. Deepak Phenolics and Hindustan Organic Chemical had filed an application seeking sunset review investigation on phenol imports from the EU and Singapore.

Phenol is an organic chemical used in Phenol formaldehyde resins, laminates, plywood, particle boards, pharmaceuticals and Bisphenol-A.